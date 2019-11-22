Smyrna will pay its staff almost $300,000 extra next year through merit increases calculated on employees’ performance evaluations.
The city employs around 400 full-time workers and has just approved $296,415 in merit increases for fiscal 2020, making the average pay raise among staff a little under $750.
“We try to keep our employees that we have, they do a very good job for us,” Smyrna City Council member Charles Welch said at the council’s regular meeting this week. “This is simply a raise for each of our employees.”
Smyrna's finance director, Kristin Robinson, said all of the city's full-time employees will get merit increases.
Another 40 or so part-time staff will also get raises, Robinson said.
While budgeting for the 2020 fiscal year, the city included $299,000 in a contingency fund for the merit increases.
Employee evaluations were completed by June 30, showing the appropriate merit increases for staff totaled $296,415, or around $2,500 less than anticipated, city documents show.
The vote to approve the raises passed 6-0 at the council’s meeting Monday.
Smyrna employees’ raises will be effective Jan. 1, 2020, documents show.
