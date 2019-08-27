A Red Roof Inn in Smyrna is one of four hotels named in lawsuits that allege Atlanta-area hotel employees knew sex trafficking acts were taking place at their facilities, and in some cases that employees were paid for their assistance in the acts and prevention of victims' escapes, according to a press release from the law firm representing the complainants.
Four survivors of the alleged sex trafficking have filed the complaints, according to Atlanta attorneys Patrick McDonough and Jonathan Tonge of law office Andersen, Tate & Carr.
McDonough and Tonge say that during different periods between 2010 and 2016 the four survivors were trafficked in the Atlanta area at the following hotels:
● Red Roof Inn – 2200 Corporate Plaza, Smyrna, Georgia, 30080
● Suburban Extended Stay (now a HomeTowne Studios) – 2050 Peachtree Industrial Court, Chamblee, Georgia, 30341
● La Quinta Inn – 1350 North Point Drive, Alpharetta, Georgia, 30022
● Extended Stay America – 1050 Hammond Drive, NE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30328
The complaints allege employees at the hotels were paid by the survivors’ sex traffickers to knowingly permit sex trafficking at the hotels, to act as lookouts and to alert the sex traffickers when police were called to the hotel or if other guests noticed the substantial foot traffic. The attorneys say 10 to 20 men per day would filter in and out of the rooms.
The lawsuits allege multiple employees at the Red Roof Inn were paid by the survivors’ sex traffickers for years and that these employees knew the survivors were being trafficked at the hotel.
"Corporate employees had information on the trafficking at the Smyrna Red Roof Inn and a hotel employee admitted in online news articles that the hotel was aware of sex trafficking, but still the company did not act," the Atlanta attorneys wrote in a press release. "The complaints state that for many years, continuing to this day, the Red Roof Inn in Smyrna has maintained a conspicuous policy at the front desk stating 'NO REFUNDS AFTER 15 MINUTES.'"
Andrea Thompson, a spokesperson for Red Roof Inn said the company condemns and has zero tolerance for human trafficking and child exploitation.
"Red Roof expects its franchisees to follow the policy and as part of our franchise agreement, comply with the law. In light of this pending litigation, Red Roof is unable to discuss specifics of the case, however, Red Roof will continue to work with law enforcement and aggressively enforce these human rights policies and will take all appropriate action," Thompson said.
Employees at the Smyrna Red Roof location said they had no knowledge of a lawsuit and declined to comment.
The attorneys also said employees at the Suburban Extended Stay are said to have been paid by the survivors’ sex traffickers to act as lookouts and make sure the survivors did not escape the hotel.
"One survivor confided in a Suburban Extended Stay employee in an attempt to escape from her trafficker. The employee informed the trafficker of the conversation and the trafficker beat the survivor at the hotel for the escape attempt," the attorneys' release states.
At the La Quinta Inn, the complaints allege employees positioned the sex traffickers’ rooms near the back exit of the hotel so foot traffic of buyers coming in and out would be less noticeable to the other guests.
The traffickers were also provided with extra key cards to leave outside the hotel for buyers to use, according to the complaints.
At the Extended Stay America, the lawsuits allege that when a survivor confided in an employee at the front desk, the employee’s response was to offer the survivor an array of lingerie the employee kept for sale behind the counter because trafficking was so prevalent at the hotel.
“Traffickers target and groom our most vulnerable young people and then they rely on complicit hotels to provide a cheap and secretive location to sell them like chattel over and over and over,” McDonough said. “For the ones that survive, the lasting effects are heartbreaking, complex, and long term.”
The four women, identified only as Jane Doe 1—4 in the suits, filed them in U.S. District Court in Atlanta against Red Roof Inns, Inc., Choice Hotels International, Inc., Westmont Hospitality Group, Inc., La Quinta Worldwide, LLC, Extended Stay America, Inc., and other subsidiaries, owners and operators of four hotel locations in the metro area and one hotel location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
“These lawsuits demonstrate what we all know: hotels know about sex trafficking; hotels participate in sex trafficking; and hotels make money from sex trafficking,” Tonge said. “The fact that for years it’s been illegal to do so has not changed hotels’ behavior. When the choice comes down to leaving a room empty or renting that room to sex traffickers, the hotels in these lawsuits consistently chose to rent the room to sex traffickers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.