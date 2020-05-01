The family of Smyrna Police Officer Christopher Ewing, along with his colleagues, laid him to rest Friday with police and military honors.
Ewing, 34, was a decorated officer in the department who was killed while on duty in a car crash at the intersection of South Cobb and Oak drives near the Perimeter late last Monday. Authorities allege it was the fault of an intoxicated driver.
His funeral was late Friday morning and early afternoon at Truist Park, attended by close family, the Smyrna Police Department, some military members and hundreds of police officers from Cobb County and around the metro Atlanta area. Also in attendance was Gov. Brian Kemp.
Ewing was remembered as being dedicated to his family, friends and fellow officers. Family members and colleagues said his smile could light up a room, and he loved to make others laugh.
Smyrna Police Chief Joseph Bennett recalled interviewing Ewing for his job at the department, where he worked for nearly two years. The chief said the Osborne High School graduate was eager to serve his community and went on to do so well.
"Whether he would acknowledge it or not, Chris knew that God had blessed him with a gift, a gift of serving and protecting others. He fulfilled his destiny in the most honorable possible ways. By donning the uniform of America's military and finally wearing the badge of a law enforcement officer, he affirmed his personal commitment to serve and protect his community," Bennett said. "In all of Chris' roles, he was a hero."
Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton said he was "heartbroken and saddened" by Ewing's sudden loss, and gave words of encouragement to his family and to the department.
"I am strengthened by Chris' love for his family and his commitment to service," he said. "Knowing this, I know Chris' spirit will live through me and the City Council and staff as we continue to serve this great community in Smyrna, Georgia."
Others who spoke in Ewing's memory included Smyrna Police Deputy Chief Robert Harvey, Air Force Maj. James Fink of Dobbins Air Reserve Base and sister Kimbra Ewing-Baskin. Pastor Shell Osbon, chaplain for Smyrna Police, gave a eulogy, and the department gave a last call for the officer. Cobb County Police Department gave a 21-gun salute.
A technical sergeant in the Air Force, Ewing was assigned to the 94th Airlift Wing at Robins Air Force Base in Houston County, Georgia. He worked as a quality assurance evaluator for airlift activities. He was deployed for multiple anti-terrorism operations in the Middle East as well as well as a homeland security operation. He also was a member of the honor guard at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta.
In his time in the Air Force, he earned many awards and accolades, including the Air Force Commendation Medal with two oak leaf clusters, the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with a "V" device and oak leaf cluster and the Air Reserve Forces Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters.
