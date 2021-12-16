SMYRNA — Genetra Quick filled her rental car’s gas tank before heading out for another 12-hour shift as an Uber Eats driver. She prayed her food delivery trips would earn enough to cover the gas, the car rental charges and the daily rent for the extended-stay hotel her husband and three middle school daughters have called home for the past six months.
“It’s a struggle every day, but somehow we manage,” said Quick, 36, who moved her family from central Georgia to Smyrna six months ago with hopes of a better life.
Her husband, Robert Quick, 35, was diagnosed a year ago with chronic pancreatitis and other medical issues that left him unable to work.
“I was working at a chicken-processing plant in Macon when I began having this excruciating pain in my abdomen. It brought me to my knees,” Robert said. “I swelled up so bad that I had to be admitted to the hospital. The pain in my stomach was becoming so frequent that I couldn’t keep my job,” he said.
Faced with frequent layoffs during plant shutdowns at the Blue Bird bus assembly plant in Fort Valley, Genetra began driving for Uber in the area to help meet expenses, but the family’s finances continued to deteriorate.
“There just wasn’t enough work and we kept coming up short. We could only afford to rent by the week at an extended-stay hotel,” she said.
The couple decided to move to Smyrna where she could earn more as an Uber driver. They moved their scant possessions into a small two-bed extended stay hotel. Three of Genetra’s five daughters from a previous relationship came with them and attend Campbell Middle School. Twin 17-year-old daughters had to stay with a relative in Macon. “They knew there wasn’t enough space for them in this tiny hotel room. We talk every day, and they’re doing OK. We are hopeful that we will get past this and can all be together again soon,” she said.
Combined with monthly federal child tax credit checks, Genetra’s Uber income helped the family stay afloat for several months. Genetra was able to purchase a used truck from a local company so she could continue to drive for Uber.
The vehicle stopped working a few weeks later.
“The place that sold us the truck wouldn’t fix the bad alternator, though the salesman assured us everything had been checked out before we bought it. The manager shrugged his shoulders and said it wasn’t his problem. We had to spend $800 for the repair so I could keep my Uber job, and the hotel bill was due. The tax credit check was late, and we missed the truck payment. The next week the truck was repossessed. We were out $800 and the money for the down payment, and I had no way to work.”
Like the Quicks, thousands of families across the country failed to receive the Child Tax Credit payments from the Internal Revenue Service on time.
While the IRS says it has sent payments to more than 30 million households each month that benefited an estimated 60 million children, a University of Michigan survey of eligible low-income families found that 1 in 10 reported late or missing checks, according to Easter Eaton, a reporter for World Magazine who investigated the nationwide problem.
In a September U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse survey, 35% of households likely eligible for CTC payments reported they hadn’t received one in the last month, Eaton reported.
The IRS website tells taxpayers not to call about the Child Tax Credit, as agents who answer phones are unable to look up individual accounts or provide answers, Eaton said. “They’re not getting answers from the IRS, which has admitted problems but doesn’t know how many families are missing checks or even how many are eligible. It’s unclear how many families are slipping through the cracks.”
Genetra Quick joined a Facebook group of worried families sharing information about the CTC payments.
“The group currently has more than 30,000 members. We’re all wondering how this will get fixed,” Quick said.
The Quick’s check finally arrived a month late, but without any explanation.
“It was also for less than we had been promised, and that put us in a really worse place. If we don’t pay the hotel every week, they charge a higher daily rate so we just fall further behind. I feel like we are trapped and there’s no escape. We can’t save enough to get into an apartment or rent a house,” she said, noting the costly application fees in addition to the deposit requirements.
Genetra rents a small car for $73 a day and pays the hotel $540 every week for their small room with two beds and a tiny kitchen area. She delivers meals from Atlanta-area restaurants to Uber Eats customers throughout the city, often working 14 hours a day.
“Some of those deliveries are in really dangerous parts of town, but I need the work and I hope for decent tips. I work as many hours as I physically can, but there’s many nights I don’t get back to the hotel until 4 or 5 in the morning, especially on weekends. I work seven days a week. Robert stays with the girls and helps them with their homework and they watch television in the room. We’re hanging on by thin threads, tips and prayers,” she said.
She reached out to several area ministries and nonprofit organizations and was able to secure a week’s hotel rent from a local church in October while she waited for the missing tax credit check.
“There was a promise of more but it didn’t happen. Because we’re in a hotel and not an apartment or a house, most of them said they couldn’t help us,” she said. “We are on the brink of being homeless, and we have no place to go.”
Robert takes nine prescriptions every day to help with the effects of the pancreatitis.
“Two of them are medications that relieve some of the pain but make me very tired. I want to work and I feel bad that I can’t. I’ve been hospitalized four times in the past year. My medical bills are piling up, and we don’t have insurance,” he said. He applied for disability benefits, but has yet to hear anything from the Social Security Administration.
His condition is made worse with fried foods, Genetra said.
“We eat too many dollar hamburgers, but sometimes that’s all we can afford. There’s a tiny microwave and a small range in the room. I buy a lot of frozen vegetables that I can steam, but there’s no oven I can bake in to make healthier meals."
The family received a frozen turkey and a box of canned goods from a local charity, which provided for their Thanksgiving meal.
“It was the one day I didn’t work, only because most restaurants were closed so Uber Eats really had no customers. I couldn’t roast the turkey so we cut it up and put it in a frying pan. It was good, but it also made Robert’s pancreatitis worse. He got really sick after that and was in the hospital for several days,” she said.
The family remains hopeful despite the financial struggle and health challenges.
“We are trusting God will show us a way out of this, and we’re taking it one day at a time,” she said.
“Genetra is doing everything she possibly can to keep her family together,” said Elisa Jones, a nurse in Roberta, Georgia, who learned of the family's dire situation several months ago.
“I was able to help them some when their truck was taken back, because I know what it’s like to be in need. What they need is a miracle to get out of the deep hole they’re in. I’m hoping there are other caring people in the community who can help,” she said.
“They’re on a sinking ship, except there’s no ship. They might come up for air, but the reality is they’re drowning,” said C.J. Saffold, a minister who worked with Robert Quick at the chicken processing plant in Perry. Saffold hired Robert for a few simple jobs and spread word of the family’s plight to several church friends in hopes of securing financial help, “but at best, it’s a band-aid,” he said. Genetra works until Uber insists she stop for the day, “but no matter how long and hard she works, they have very little to show for it,” he said. “If they could get a fresh start I’m sure they would be OK, because Genetra is a hard worker.”
Saffold became aware of his co-worker’s deteriorating medical crisis earlier this year.
“His pain was getting worse and he wasn’t able to keep working. A few months after Robert had to quit, I saw him in the hospital where I was visiting an elderly patient. He wasn’t doing well,” he said. “I know he wants so badly to provide for his family. They both do. They have strong values. They are among the hidden homeless, through no fault of their own," he said.
Kathryn Preston, executive director for the Georgia Alliance to End Homelessness in Marietta, said the pandemic changed everything for nonprofits that help people in crisis. Individual giving to a number of nonprofits slowed, and federal money from the 2020 CARES Act was sent to communities to use at their discretion, she said.
“Each county could decide how that money was to be used. Many counties used it to help families in crisis, but there were others that gave their employees raises instead. For many nonprofits, there were certain requirements that had to be met to receive help. The organizations had to be more restrictive with the little funds that they do have,” she said. “If you didn’t fit those criteria, you could fall through the cracks in the system. The cookie-cutter approach doesn’t work.”
Cobb County’s most recent estimate of the homeless population was 451 in 2019.
“But that was before the COVID pandemic, and the number today is easily over 1,000 individuals who experience homelessness — either on the street, in shelters, extended-stay hotels, or doubled-up households,” Preston said.
“There are hidden homeless — we don’t know how many because they’re hidden. They’re not in shelters or on the street and they don’t announce they’re homeless, but they are homeless just the same.”
Preston said her organization is also seeing more elderly people now — “people who had homes and jobs but could no longer afford to pay the property taxes or mortgage notes, or ever-increasing apartment rents. It is tragic, and it’s getting worse,” she said.
Katy Ruth Camp, a spokesperson for MUST Ministries in Marietta, said many grants are restricted based on circumstances.
"To receive funding from the CARES Act, you had to prove that you were adversely affected by COVID-19. Often, people seeking help limit their efforts to saying, 'I just need a hotel room' or 'I just need food' and don’t share their full story. When they do share their full story with one of our case managers, we can do more to help," Camp said.
The good news for the Quick family is that MUST Ministries says it can help. Camp said it's a matter of Genetra Quick connecting with MUST officials so the ministry has a clear picture of the family’s needs.
“We fully expect we can help this family in the coming weeks,” Camp said, by helping them find more stable housing among other services.
Cato Mills, a front desk manager at the hotel where the Quick family lives, said there are a lot of people living at the extended stay who are just barely hanging on.
“It’s very difficult to tell someone they have to leave when they have no place to go, especially this time of year. There’s often a lot of tears, and they end up sleeping in their cars. I’d let them stay with me until they can get things turned around, but I’d get in trouble for that,” he said.
