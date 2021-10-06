SMYRNA — Cobb’s second-largest city is eyeing its own public transit service, and is looking to Valdosta and Hall County for inspiration.
Based on a consultant’s recommendations, the city is considering “mobility on demand,” also known as “micro transit,” an uncommon — but growing — form of public transit on offer or in the works in Valdosta, Hall County and a handful of other municipalities.
Put simply, it would be a sort of public Uber, an app-based service residents could use to hail a door-to-door trip within certain zones.
A seven-member task force leading the discussion heard Wednesday from a principal at consulting firm Tindale Oliver, who suggested the city authorize a feasibility study, expected to cost between $200,000 and $250,000. That study would, among other things, lay out exact zones and schedules for the service, the technology it would rely on, and potential sources of funding.
Cobb County’s public transit service, the CobbLinc bus network, already runs through Smyrna. But the city has never had its own transit service, according to Councilwoman Susan Wilkinson, who attended a Wednesday meeting of the task force.
Conversations about a city-run transit system began under the administration of the previous mayor, Max Bacon, who authorized a study that was completed last fall, according to Councilman Lewis Wheaton, who is chairing the task force.
That study suggested micro-transit zones that could, as demand grows, become fixed-route circulator buses with micro-transit continuing to offer last-mile service. Eventually, buses would connect those zones to each other and to potential high-capacity transit lines on South Cobb Drive and Interstate 285.
“It really seems to be the wave of the future for the transit industry. Not for every application, but for specific applications it makes a lot of sense,” Bill Ball, the principal at Tindale Oliver, told the task force Wednesday. “It’s generally an app-based service, almost like an Uber or a Lyft request. You request the service to come pick you up, and it’s zone based, so that you can designate vehicles to provide an appropriate level of service within the zone that you identify. … It’s really allowing transit agencies to extend their service area or even replace some of the underperforming routes that are operating in less dense areas.”
Valdosta’s service began in April, and residents can download a mobile phone app to access the network. It offers $2 rides from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. anywhere in the city.
Wheaton said he’s a big fan of micro-transit.
While laying down rail can be disruptive and running buses, costly, micro transit can bring transit to a city quickly, cheaply and imperceptibly, he said.
“I’m a firm believer in bringing more accessibility into the city for transit, firm believer in that,” he said. “I think it really helps us to grow, it has the potential of really helping to alleviate traffic concerns, and … it’s not intrusive, we’re not putting in hard rail lines, we’re not putting in anything like that — this is buses, shuttles, things that people can flexibly use to get from point a to point b.”
Smyrna resident Tracy Styf, executive director of the Town Center Community Improvement District and a member of the task force, said the group would now draft recommendations for the council's and Mayor Derek Norton's review "related to additional study and funding opportunities."
