Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton extended the city's efforts to contain the coronavirus, including its closure of businesses and its ban on large gatherings, through April 24 in an executive order signed Wednesday.
The mayor's order comes on the heels of another extension the closure of city facilities, programming and events through April 24.
After declaring a state of emergency March 20, the mayor has banned gatherings of 10 people or more and ordered the closure of the city’s bars, cafes, restaurants, gyms and businesses in which employees have “direct contact” with customers such as hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, spas, massage parlors and tattoo parlors.
Gathering places in public parks, such as pavilions and gazebos, and playground and fitness equipment were also closed by an earlier executive order, but the parks themselves will remain open.
“This is not a decision taken lightly,” Norton said in a statement issued after he signed the order closing bars and other businesses March 20. “The environment we live in is changing hourly and the City of Smyrna will continue to make timely decisions to protect our citizens and staff.”
Three orders accompanied the mayor’s declaration of a state of emergency:
♦ All restaurants, coffee shops, and other places where food is offered to the public will be limited to takeout, drive-thru or delivery. All on-premises dining is prohibited. Restaurants licensed to sell alcoholic beverages can sell such beverages with takeout orders.
♦ All public assemblages, events and gatherings of 10 people or more are prohibited within the city limits.
♦ All bars, night clubs, skating rinks, gyms, trampoline parks and private social clubs are closed.
