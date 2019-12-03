Smyrna’s City Council just got another new member to go along with its new mayor.
Austin Wagner, a 29-year-old independent contractor who advises political campaigns, will take over the seat of Councilwoman Andrea Blustein after defeating her in a runoff election Tuesday.
Wagner scored 391 votes, good for just under 60%, while Blustein took home 284 votes, or around 40%, according to unofficial numbers.
Wagner, who holds a law degree from Georgetown University, lives in Smyrna with his wife Cynthia and their two children.
The race to represent Ward 2 in the northern portion of the city went to a runoff after the Nov. 5 election ended in an exact tie, 341 votes to 341.
Wagner told the MDJ earlier on Election Day he would not be watching the results come in live as he had promised to take his children to the Smyrna tree-lighting ceremony also scheduled for Tuesday night. Speaking to the MDJ by phone, Wagner chalked up the win to his supporters.
“I feel great,” he said. “We put in a lot of work. It’s never easy when you’re going up against an incumbent. I’m just thankful for everyone who came out and volunteered and made phone calls and everything. It was a team effort to bring a new voice to the council.”
Blustein was seeking her third term in office.
She watched Tuesday night as the Election Day results were posted on the Smyrna fire station where Ward 2 voters cast their ballots.
“Is this it?” she asked after the poll worker taped the vote count to the door.
Blustein declined to comment to the MDJ, saying she wanted to wait and see the early and provisional ballots, which had not yet been posted.
“I’m not going to comment on anything until they post the official numbers,” she said.
Blustein could not be reached once the final Election Night numbers had been posted.
Wagner said his top priorities when he is sworn in will include increasing access to transit and encouraging sustainable, “people-centered” development.
“We need to make sure we put the people here in Smyrna above developers,” he said. “We need to make sure people aren’t being priced out of their homes.”
The Cobb County Board of Elections is set to certify the results Dec. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.