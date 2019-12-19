A Smyrna man is in custody without bond at the Cobb jail after authorities say they found a large amount of drugs and cash, as well as a gun, at his Atlanta Road home.
Omar Vazquez Moreno, 38, was arrested by Cobb sheriff’s deputies at his home around 5:30 p.m. Monday, his jail record states.
Originally from Mexico, he is subject to detainment by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and had been denied bail, per his record.
Police say Moreno had a large amount of methamphetamine, packaged in one gallon sized plastic bags, a large amount of cash in U.S. currency and a gun in his house.
His arrest was related to that of another man, 44-year-old Clayton resident Clinton Wallace Tucker, who was taken into federal custody, authorities said.
The arrests involved officers from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Cobb sheriff’s office and police department, Georgia State Patrol, and the Marietta-Cobb-Smyrna Organized Crime Unit, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Officers conducted a traffic stop on Atlanta Road, discovering methamphetamine and weapons in a vehicle being driven by Tucker, the release stated, adding that officers then executed a search warrant at Moreno’s home nearby.
Tucker was charged with possession with intent to distribute in relation to the methamphetamine found in the car, police said.
Moreno was charged with two felony counts of drug trafficking and possessing a weapon during the commission of a felony, his jail record shows.
“Here is another great example of law enforcement working together to keep illegal narcotics and the criminals that are distributing them out of our community and in jail where they belong,” Cobb Sheriff Neil Warren said in the news release Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.