SMYRNA — Iman has been through his share of pre-trial diversionary programs in his life, and has never really thought much of them.
“A lot of times, in programs like this, they just want to get us in and out. And so do we,” the College Park native told the MDJ Tuesday. “But this place … it’s a learning avenue. That’s priceless.”
Iman is one of seven members of Canine Cellmates’ inaugural training class, which pairs men awaiting trial with shelter dogs in regular classes and training sessions. The dogs, often coming from the worst of circumstances, are trained into loyal and obedient companions. The men train dogs and take personal skills classes to ease their transition into society, and upon completion of the program, have their criminal charges dismissed or reduced, much like an accountability court.
“I feel like they care about us,” Iman added after wrapping up exercises with Tundra, a Pointer-Pit Bull mix. “That’s the key thing.”
Susan Jacobs-Meadows first started building the program nearly 10 years ago, and as she puts it, “I don’t think people do this kind of work if they don’t have a story.” Her son had battled heroin addiction, mental health issues, and spent time “locked up in every jail in the Atlanta metro area.”
Coming face-to-face with the realities of incarceration, Jacobs-Meadows started working with the head of the Fulton County jail’s drug and alcohol program. She talked him into supporting her push for a pilot program, which was met with no shortage of skepticism from the sheriff’s office.
“We were not welcomed. This is not a culture that in any shape, form, or fashion reflected anything Fulton County jail had ever done or thought was possible,” she said. “We took the (inmates) to the (animal) shelter, and the command staff … was like, 'You want to do what?'”
But mutual trust slowly came, as did a partnership with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office (Canine Cellmates is hoping to partner with Cobb District Attorney Flynn Broady starting next year).
Then last year, Best Friends Animal Society — a national animal welfare nonprofit — offered Canine Cellmates a grant to move into a 16,000-square-foot building on South Atlanta Street in Smyrna.
The new facility now has a kennel which can house up to 40 dogs, storage space, a training room, basic veterinary facilities, and office space for the nonprofit’s staff and volunteers. All that work, of course, takes a lot of resources, and Jacobs-Meadows encouraged readers to consider supporting the group by a donation, volunteering, or adopting a dog.
“We typically will provide clothing, toiletries, food, MARTA fare, job leads, recommendations and assistance getting into substance abuse programs or transitional housing, such as it is in Atlanta,” Jacobs-Meadows adds. “It was hard for me to do that efficiently when I always had to meet them where they were — driving on English Ave. at 9 o’clock at night and whatever. Now we have a place for them to come.”
Jacobs-Meadows said the organization generally tries to work with men between 30 and 50 years old, with three to five prior felony convictions. She’s found those men to be old enough that they feel ready to shift their lives’ trajectory, without feeling as if they're too old to change.
She’s also a strict believer in positive reinforcement, and has a blanket ban on punitive training methods in her programs.
"The bigger lesson is that we want them to learn that you can achieve positive results without threats, intimidation, or force," she said.
Kelvin, between giving commands to his canine, Blazer, joked, “I think I’m learning more than the dog is. Patience, that’s one of the keys to understanding them."
He later added, “Long story short, I was incarcerated and on the way of searching for a way out … I had a few other options, but this option sounded more — it was new, you know?” he added. “The next step is just working a full-time job and stuff like that, getting all the way back on track.”
Iman, meanwhile, said he’s already got his next career picked out: dog trainer.
“I’m trying to go all the way with it,” he said with a laugh. “This is something I can do for the rest of my life, that I can take with me, … and if I can train her (Tundra), I feel like I can train any dog.”
