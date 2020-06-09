A Smyrna doctor practicing at Woodstock pain management clinics was arrested Monday night and charged with trafficking the narcotics fentanyl and ketamine, authorities said.
According to Phil Price, director of the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, Larry T. Mabine, 43, approached Woodstock Police Department officers in the 9700 block of Ga. Highway 92 while appearing to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Officers searched Mabine and his vehicle, finding 16.2 grams of fentanyl, 10 vials of ketamine hydrochloride, two 1-ounce containers of THC wax and Oxycodone pills, along with an undetermined amount of cash, Price said. Drug task force agents were called to the scene to investigate.
Mabine told officers he needed medical help and as taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta where he was evaluated and cleared to be taken to the Cherokee County jail, where he remained without bond Tuesday afternoon.
Price said Mabine practices at Maybin Pain Management Institute, and Woodstock Pain Solutions, both located at 7914 Ga. Highway 92, Suite 130, Woodstock.
Mabine was charged with trafficking fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute ketamine, possession of THC wax and possession of Oxycodone, as well as disorderly conduct.
Price said fentanyl is an opioid much more powerful than morphine or heroin and lethal in even small doses. He said ketamine is used in anesthesia.
State records show Mabine completed his medical degree at the University of North Carolina in 2002. His training continued until 2006 at Morehouse Surgery Anesthesiology.
