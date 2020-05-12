A Smyrna dentist is suing his business insurer over its refusal to pay out for coronavirus-related income loss, claiming the insurance firm has breached its contract for thousands of clients and is liable for more than $5 million in damages.
Dr. Roy Johnson, of Windy Hill Dentistry, filed his class action lawsuit in the federal court in Atlanta May 8, individually and on behalf of other insurance clients.
He alleges The Hartford Financial Services Group and its subsidiaries, largely based in Connecticut, have issued a blanket refusal to business insurance claims in relation to the coronavirus pandemic, which is contrary to their contracted obligations.
In his 42-page lawsuit, Johnson says he submitted an insurance claim on April 29 and it was denied by Hartford the same day, when the company replied “since the coronavirus did not cause property damage at your place of business or in the immediate area, this loss is not covered.”
The April 29 letter to Johnson from Hartford, filed as evidence in his lawsuit, lists information about his policy and invites him to lodge additional information in order for his claim to be reconsidered.
“We know this virus has led to unprecedented circumstances and care very much about the wellbeing of all our customers,” Hartford said in the letter.
But Johnson says “now more than ever, insured practices who have paid insurance premiums for specifically designed policies to cover interruptions are entitled to the coverage for which they paid,” per his class action complaint.
Windy Hill Dentistry, on Concord Road, employs three dentists and 11 full-time staff and has been in business for over 40 years, Johnson’s lawsuit states.
The dentistry had to suspend all non-essential services, along with others, under federal, state and industry guidelines issued in and after mid-March, as outlined in the lawsuit, and therefore suffered income loss as well as extra expenses.
Johnson says he bought insurance from Hartford for the year ending June 2020, with several extra coverage options, and his business income losses attributed to COVID-19 are “expressly covered by the policy language and due to be paid.”
“The policy is an all-risk policy,” his lawsuit states. “This type of policy covers all risks of loss except for those expressly and specifically excluded.”
Johnson cited a report from the Georgia Dental Association, showing the typical dental office is seeing less than 5% of its normal patient volume.
He seeks damages, legal fees and other relief as deemed appropriate at trial.
Marietta attorney and former Gov. Roy Barnes, whose law firm is representing Johnson and his dentistry, said there is already, and will be more, cases filed against insurance companies which don’t honor obligations to pay small business income losses.
“Dr. Johnson’s case is a bit different,” Barnes told the MDJ. “He is asserting claims just for dentists and just against a specific policy that, we contend, insures dentists against the loss of income they suffered as a result of COVID-19.”
Barnes said the American Dental Association reports dentistry is one of the hardest-hit medical professions in relation to the pandemic, with 97% of dental practices nationwide forced to close.
Asked if Johnson’s class action case is likely to set a precedent, Barnes said the viability of business loss income claims will be “industry dependent and policy specific.”
“Some insurance policies have a specific exclusion for viruses or communicable diseases,” he said. “If there is an express exclusion, there is no coverage. Dr. Johnson’s policy does not have such an exclusion.”
On Tuesday Attorney General Chris Carr announced he is leading a 21-state coalition urging Congress to enact specific liability protections in regards to COVID-19, although Barnes said this covers a different issue.
“This coalition is gathering political might to urge Congress to give immunity to health care workers who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Barnes said. “There has been federal legislation introduced on both sides of the business income issue. Some legislators are asking that exclusions for COVID be stricken from the policy and the claims be paid, and the insurance industry lobby has asked Congress to create a taxpayer fund that will pay business interruption losses so the insurance companies don’t have to.”
