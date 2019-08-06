SMYRNA — City Councilman Ron Fennel has announced he's leaving office at the end of the year.
The Ward 7 council member declared he will not be seeking reelection in November, when speaking at the City Council's regular meeting Monday night.
Fennel joins Smyrna Mayor Max Bacon, who announced last month he was retiring at the end of the year.
Fennel has been on the council since 2011 and is chairman of its finance and administration committee, a member and former chairman of the council's public safety committee, and a member of the human resources and courts committees.
Whoever wins his vacated Ward 7 seat in November's general election will officially start in the role at the beginning of next year.
Qualifying for the Nov. 5 election for the Smyrna mayor and seven ward representatives on the City Council is open Aug. 20 to Aug. 22.
Fennel said he wants to be more hands-on as a father to his sons, ages 11 and 12.
"All their elementary school years Dad's been on council, been to meetings and been taken away from seeing them in the evenings," he said. "As they will soon be young teens and young men, during their formative years I intend to focus on being a better father and husband and provider for my family."
He thanked the City Council and said he has loved serving his constituents, but warned it's a hard job that takes time from family and other business.
"After this year I look forward to spending more quality time with my sons and being involved and being more accessible to them so they can enjoy what they should have — a father," he said, adding "before the year's out I'm sure I'll have more to say."
