Smyrna City Council is scheduled to vote on a property tax raise for 2020 at a meeting Monday evening.
The city has proposed a property tax rate of 8.99 mills, which is equal to the 2019 rate. But rising property values mean the tax will generate more revenue for the city. As such, the city is required to advertise a property tax hike, per state law.
State law requires local governments to calculate a rollback millage, or a tax rate that would generate the same revenue as that of the year prior.
According to city documents, the rollback rate for 2020 would be 8.728 mills — 3% less than the proposed rate of 8.99 mills.
According to a city news release, it would increase the annual tax on a home with a fair market value of $325,000 by $31.44.
In other business Monday, the city council will also vote on a proposed nondiscrimination ordinance.
If council members pass the ordinance, anyone in Smyrna who feels they have been discriminated against will be able to lodge a complaint. The complaint will then go to a mediator, who will decide whether the complaint has any merit.
If so, the mediator — an attorney with a background in constitutional and employment law, according to City Attorney Scott Cochran, who drafted the ordinance — will organize a sit-down between the two parties. If an understanding can be reached, the case is settled. If not, it will go to court with the potential for a civil penalty if the offending party is found guilty.
The ordinance would apply to establishments open to the general public, such as businesses located in the city.
A town hall July 13 drew about two dozen speakers, most of whom expressed their support for the ordinance.
“You can’t afford not to pass this NDO,” said one Smyrna resident, referring to the ordinance. “You have a room full of people saying to you, ‘We’re thrilled with the change this town has seen. We love the fact that everybody on the street doesn’t look just like us.’ We are happy to be in a community, and we are choosing, in my case, to stay in a community where people are free to express themselves and free to live the life that they’re choosing to live.”
Some of the speakers suggested the council make the ordinance even stronger by, for example, adding language protecting people from discrimination on the basis of their gender identity and having a panel of attorneys serve as the mediators.
Others, however, said it could threaten their ability to live their lives in accordance with their religion.
Smyrna First Baptist Pastor Jeff Pennington, an opponent of the ordinance, has urged the city council to postpone the vote until the coronavirus pandemic subsides, saying many who might otherwise speak in opposition at public hearings have stayed home to avoid contracting or spreading the virus.
“The city did give us all the opportunity to call in and voice our views, and for that I am thankful,” he wrote in an email to the MDJ last week. “Yet, it is intimidating to voice your position over a telephone call that is broadcast for everyone in the community center to hear. Often, a citizen’s presence at an event allows them to demonstrate support or opposition for a position. Right now, the pandemic makes this kind of participation challenging.”
