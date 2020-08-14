Smyrna City Council is set to vote Monday on a townhome development off Atlanta Road.
The homes would range from 2,000 to 2,400 square feet and cost between $420,000 and $575,000.
Developer Edgeline LLC has asked the city to rezone an undeveloped acre at the intersection of Atlanta and Campbell roads. If the request is granted, Edgeline will put 10 townhomes “in keeping with the type of high-end townhome development which the city of Smyrna has come to expect along the Atlanta Road corridor,” according to a stipulation letter submitted by the developer’s attorney, Garvis Sams.
The city’s planning commission unanimously recommended the project’s approval at a hearing this week.
The project is in the ward of Councilman Tim Gould, who said Thursday area residents have raised few issues.
“The one issue in that area is the complexity of traffic right around Campbell Middle School,” he said.
