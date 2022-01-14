Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton is “cautiously optimistic” the City Council will approve the sale of an acre of city-owned land to Suwanee’s StillFire Brewing on Tuesday.
If the sale is approved, StillFire will build a two-story, 15,000-square-foot brewery on Atlanta Road beside the city’s community center. The brewery is part of Norton’s effort to remake Smyrna’s downtown area, but has proven controversial.
More than 100 supporters and opponents crowded a town hall in December to learn about and discuss the brewery. Supporters said a brewery would help breathe new life into downtown. But opponents criticized the location, saying it was inappropriate, given its proximity to the community center, and the sale to StillFire of city-owned land that had not been advertised as being available for purchase.
In an interview Friday, Norton said plans for the proposed brewery had changed since December’s town hall.
The plan as presented in December called for a three-story, 28,000-square-foot facility without a kitchen of its own, with food trucks on site for hungry patrons. It has since been scaled down to a two-story, 15,000- or 16,000-square-foot facility with a permanent kitchen offering pizza by the slice “or something similar,” according to Norton. It will still host food trucks, the mayor added.
Norton, an outspoken supporter of the plan, believes some who had originally opposed the brewery have since changed their minds. But Smart Smyrna, a group founded last summer to oppose his downtown redesign, issued a news release Thursday asking city residents to call their council members and demand they “oppose the rushed vote,” a move that would “give more time to resolve major issues and address the many concerns raised by citizens.”
Opponents allege StillFire was given a sweetheart deal on the land, which had not been advertised as being available for purchase. According to city documents, the .94 acre parcel will be sold, with council approval, for $600,000. City attorney Scott Cochran said in December the land had been appraised at about $600,000 per acre.
Andrea Worthy, the city’s economic development director, said plans for the brewery came together early this year, after StillFire owner Aaron Bisges approached her looking for land in downtown Smyrna. After Bisges identified the acre beside the city’s community center as an ideal location, City Council gave Worthy permission to consider leasing the land.
Other outstanding concerns included the lack of an environmental review, though Norton provided the MDJ with a copy of a completed review Friday, and “critical questions that are unanswered, including but not limited to noise, lights, traffic, pollution, and water issues,” Kathy Omaits, a city resident and member of Smart Smyrna, said in the release.
At least two of the council’s seven members, Charles “Corkey” Welch and Susan Wilkinson, have voiced their opposition to the brewery and the larger downtown redesign. But Norton, who only votes in the event of a tie, believes council will approve the sale, he said Friday.
If it does, StillFire will have to present specific plans for the brewery’s design to the city’s Urban Design Committee. That committee enforces the “aesthetic integrity” of the city’s downtown, Norton said.
Bisges said he hopes to open the brewery in the spring of 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.