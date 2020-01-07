SMYRNA — At its first meeting on Monday, the new Smyrna City Council appointed city staff positions and various committees and boards.
The appointments were approved as follows:
- City attorney: Scott A. Cochran
- City administrator: Tammi Saddler Jones
- City clerk: Heather Peacon-Corn
- City municipal (traffic) court judge: Phyllis Gingrey Collins
- Municipal (environmental) court judge: Joel C. Pugh
- City solicitor/city solicitor–environmental court: Timothy M. Williams
- Mayor pro tem: Tim Gould
- Ward 3 appointment to the Keep Smyrna Beautiful Board: Betty Williams (two-year term)
- Ward 1 re-appointment to the Parks & Recreation Commission: Nicholas Bergeron (two-year term)
- Ward 3 appointment to Parks & Recreation Commission: Leigh Anne Rehkopf (two-year term)
- Ward 7 re-appointment to the Parks & Recreation Commission: J. Barrett Carter (two-year term)
- Ward 1 re-appointment to the Planning & Zoning Board: Tom Bartlett (two-year term)
- Ward 3 re-appointment to the Planning & Zoning Board: Keith Bentley (two-year term)
- Ward 7 appointment to the Planning & Zoning Board: Henriette Ostrzega (two-year term)
- Ward 7 appointment to the Keep Smyrna Beautiful Board: Tripti Gadgade (two-year term)
- Ward 2 re-appointment to the Keep Smyrna Beautiful Board: Lisa Castleberry (two-year term)
- Ward 2 appointment to the Parks & Recreation Commission: Rebekah Scillian (two-year term)
- Ward 2 appointment to the Planning & Zoning Board: Victor Jones (two-year term).
