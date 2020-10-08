SMYRNA — A revamped building in Smyrna will soon host local nonprofits as a new community center.
Community leaders will use a county-owned building on Teasley Drive for after-school programs beginning next year. Helen Riley, a Marietta resident and the founder and CEO of Safe Place, said the renovated community center will be a permanent home for student programs that previously met in several different locations.
On Oct. 3, leaders from local nonprofit organizations hosted an open house event at the center to share their resources with the community.
The building, located across the street from the Rose Garden School, will host separate after-school programs for boys and girls. It will also be used as a meeting space for other local nonprofit organizations.
According to Riley, Cobb Commissioner Lisa Cupid was instrumental in securing the building for the nonprofits. Riley said the building has served many purposes through the years, and now the county will allow the community and nonprofit groups to use the building for free. The building is funded through the county’s Community Development Block Grant program, meaning the facility must be available for anyone in the community to use.
“They just offered the free building to us and paid the electricity,” Riley said of the county. “We have to put the Wi-Fi in here. We’ve got to get the furniture in here.”
Riley’s organization, Safe Place, is a free after-school program for boys between the ages of 12 and 17. She founded the organization in 2008, though they did not have a permanent meeting place until now. Riley said she asks police officers, judges, business leaders and other community members to meet with and mentor the boys in her program.
“After working with a lot of families in the community, I found out that there was nothing here for boys, and we tend to forget that 12-to-17 age group," she said.
Another after school program, Destiny’s Daughters of Promise, will serve local girls. Lorraine Thomas, the president and CEO of the group, said they hope to use the new community center starting next year.
“It’s a great opportunity for nonprofits to have a space to be able to serve our community,” Thomas said.
Thomas said community needs still need to be met even as the coronavirus pandemic rages, and the new Smyrna community center provides a gathering place for local services and nonprofit groups.
Nonprofit organizations at the open house offer services like home buying guidance, military veteran support, youth mentorship and more.
The Rev. Coakley Pendergrass, a minister and community leader, said local organizations and nonprofits previously bounced around between churches and other spaces to meet and work. Now, all those nonprofits have a permanent gathering place.
“This area of Smyrna is on the upswing,” he said. “What’s happened is that, at this point in time, we have finally got a space where our youth and young adults can gather in new, positive, learning programs. We’ve been working on this for 10 years in the south Cobb area.”
