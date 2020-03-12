Smyrna has canceled its annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival in the Smyrna Market Village this weekend as the new coronavirus continues to cause concern about large gatherings of people.
Smyrna Mayor Derek Norton shared a public message Thursday stating the St. Patrick's Day Festival scheduled for March 14 to 17 was canceled, along with a Ward 3 meeting on Sunday and the city's transit study open houses on March 24 and 25.
"The intent of 'social distancing' is to limit opportunities for virus spread, as events of this size and structure may present at this time," Norton said.
He also canceled public programs at the Smyrna Public Library through the end of March.
In addition, all activities exclusive of aquatic sessions at the Wolfe Center are suspended beginning Saturday through the end of March, Norton said.
"As we work through this, we will work at rescheduling at a later date and will continue to communicate changes or any updates on services and events and programs," he said.
Norton said there were no cases of COVID-19 to report in Smyrna or within the city's staff.
"At present, risk is still low and we intend to offer force of effort and responsible actions to help keep it that way," Norton said. "Each community, each household has a share in this responsibility and each individual shares in this responsibility. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. This community is strong and we will get through this together."
