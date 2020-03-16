Smyrna held its last public meeting for the rest of the month on Monday, as government offices across Cobb County and its cities deal with coronavirus concerns and aim to adhere to social distancing guidelines from federal, state and local health officials.
"These changes seek to promote social distancing and limit gatherings or activities that may expose us all to infection," Mayor Derek Norton said in the city's announcement. "I announced Friday that effective today all city buildings are closed to the public until further notice. This includes City Hall, the Community Center and all programs there, the Library, the Wolfe Center and all programs there, the recycling center, and Brawner Hall, the Taylor-Brawner House, Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, the Smyrna History Museum, The Reed House, and all programs and rentals at all of these facilities."
The next meetings scheduled in the city are the Mayor and Council Committee of the Whole on April 2, Smyrna City Council on April 6, and Planning and Zoning on April 13.
Smyrna officials will reevaluate whether to hold meetings scheduled for April in the coming weeks, and will weigh options including teleconferencing for meetings, according to a news release from the city.
City officials say if public meetings are conducted via teleconference, those meetings will remain available to the public to access, listen and review after the meetings are completed.
All court cases in the city have also been rescheduled and no cases will be heard in March.
Norton said the city's essential services, including public safety and public works, will continue to operate.
According to Smyrna's release:
- Smyrna administrative services in the lobby of the police headquarters have been suspended, and all open records requests will be handled via email to policerecords@smyrnaga.gov. The jail and the Smyrna 911 center will remain fully functional and staffed.
- All open records requests through court services and the city clerk’s office will be conducted via email until further notice.
- Regarding public works, curbside garbage and recycling will continue on the current schedule. Citizens also may still utilize the drive through at city hall for utilities payments, and staff will utilize gloves and disinfectant precautions for these interactions with customers.
- The city will suspend water disconnections and will not apply late fees for unpaid balances for the next 60 days.
- Georgia Power and Cobb EMC have suspended disconnections and collections for 30 days.
- Natural gas providers, including City of Smyrna partner Gas South, are expected to also suspend disconnections and collections for 30 days.
Norton also said he has appointed a task force made up of Smyrna citizens and leaders in local business, faith, senior services and education communities. He said the task force will have "constant open lines of communication to determine how the city can best assist those struggling in our community during this health crisis."
The mayor said the city is also partnering with local faith leaders and MUST Ministries to feed children in the Smyrna community.
"Tillman House on Concord Road will be the center of operations in Smyrna for this effort and is the drop off point for food items and donations," he said.
Donations can be made at Tillman House Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Norton said there is an "extreme need" for volunteers, and a list of needed food items is posted on the City of Smyrna Facebook page. Monetary donations can be made payable to MUST Ministries with "Food Drive" in the memo line, he said.
To volunteer, or for more information, call or email Mary Anne Edwards at 770-435-0851 or maeedwards@smyrnafumc.org or visit Tillman House.
