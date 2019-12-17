Smoking is now banned in the downtown design district of Smyrna, which encompasses several restaurants and shops along Atlanta Road.
The Smyrna City Council voted 6-1 to impose a smoking ban in the downtown district at its last regular meeting for the year on Monday.
Council member Maryline Blackburn, whose term on the council is ending this month, cast the only dissenting vote, stating she’d rather support a smoking ban that covered the entire city.
“I think when you start dividing, it makes this issue even more difficult,” Blackburn said.
Council member Tim Gould sponsored the downtown district smoking ban and said it was in response to the decision by several restaurants within the district to go smoke-free.
“In support of their efforts, we are considering expanding the smoke-free area to include the downtown design district,” Gould said before the vote. “This would allow any current business owners to decide to go smoke-free but also any future businesses coming into that area would have to be smoke-free also.”
The new ban doesn’t have any effect outside Smyrna’s downtown design district, which is within the boundaries of Windy Hill and Concord roads, extending almost 2,000 feet on either side of Atlanta Road.
The smoking ban includes all smoking and use of electronic smoking devices in public places within the district.
It excludes private homes and vehicles, retail tobacco stores and businesses, designated smoking areas in public and in places of employment, cigar specialty shops, and banquets or meetings rooms when those rooms are being used for private functions.
“We’ve been talking about this for a long time,” Mayor Max Bacon said at the council meeting. “I’ve been talking about it for several years with the ownership of the restaurants in the downtown district, Atkins Park and the tavern, they basically wanted us to do their dirty work.”
Bacon said the restaurant owners were worried about choosing to go smoke-free on their own accord if it meant a business that allowed smoking could open up next door and poach customers.
He said state law allows the proprietors, owners or managers of an establishment to create their own smoking or non-smoking areas.
“It’s left totally up to them, which it should be,” Bacon said.
But on Dec. 1, several restaurants in Smyrna’s downtown design district went smoke-free, and it’s already made a difference, the mayor said.
“I think it’s been much healthier down there,” Bacon said. “This (the ban) should make everybody happy for a little while.”
In September Smyrna raised the legal age of purchasing, selling, using or possessing tobacco products from 18 to 21, and was believed to be the first jurisdiction in the state to do so.
That rule, set to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2020, will make it illegal for anyone in Smyrna under the age of 21 to purchase, attempt to purchase, knowingly possess or use tobacco products, including cigarettes, chewing or pipe tobacco, cigars, e-cigarettes, vapes and electronic hookahs.
It will also be illegal for anyone in Smyrna to sell tobacco products to those under 21, or to purchase such products themselves to give or sell to youth.
