New rules are being implemented in Smyrna for the removal, replacement and management of the city’s trees, affecting property owners and developers alike.
In general, people will now have to either plant a tree every time they remove one, or pay into the city’s ‘tree bank’ so the city can plant more trees in public and educate people about the benefits of maintaining a community forest.
It’s part of an effort to better protect the city’s existing tree canopy, improve the consistency and density of it and enforce rules accordingly.
A $100 tree removal permit is now mandatory in most cases, covering the cost of on-site inspection by a city arborist.
Previously, most single-family homeowners didn’t have to get a permit to remove trees unless developing over half their property.
The Smyrna City Council voted 6-1 Monday to amend its 2008 tree ordinance based on the recommendations of a committee that has spent over a year hashing out the various associated issues.
Council member Andrea Blustein, whose term representing Ward 2 ends this month, cast the sole dissenting vote, but during the discussion only asked one question, about whether removing a dead or dangerous tree would cost.
The answer is no. If a Smyrna arborist deems a tree to be diseased, dead or hazardous it can be removed with no replacement planting or tree bank payment.
Smyrna’s new ordinance also tightens up some of the existing rules around removing trees, sets new standards for tree care, density and development requirements, and creates financial incentives for property owners and developers to maintain their portion of the community’s forest.
Smyrna Community Development Director Russell “Rusty” Martin, one of the seven voting members of the city’s Tree Revision Committee, said the new tree ordinance is comparable to Cobb’s and those in surrounding cities.
The new minimum tree density is 100 inches of trunk diameter, collectively, per acre.
There will also be a grace period for enforcing the new rules, Martin said.
“For the first year I’m not interested in penalizing people,” he said. “If you run into an issue we’ll figure out how to come into compliance with it.”
Smyrna’s tree committee, comprising two city staff, three members of the Smyrna Tree Board and two community development stakeholders, began working on ordinance amendments last September.
They involved local arborists, planners and project consultants and other interested parties in discussions about how the existing ordinance could be improved and held a public hearing with the city’s planning and zoning board, members of which ultimately recommended the new ordinance be approved.
“We spent a ton of time on this,” Martin said, citing at least 31 meetings dedicated to the issue.
Key concerns included how to encourage developers to save existing trees rather than remove them, and recompense must be made in one of several ways to offset the loss of a removed tree.
In most cases, the type, size and age of the tree being removed dictates what has to be planted in its place or how much has to be paid into the tree bank.
Removal of a tree with a trunk diameter of 24 inches or larger must be followed with the planting of a 2-inch caliper tree somewhere on the property, or a $400 payment into the tree bank.
Violations of the ordinance can now result in a fine of up to $1,000, six months in jail or 30 days of community service.
Mayor Max Bacon cited the removal of “either 155 or 255” trees from behind King Springs Elementary School along Gann Road in Smyrna as an example of what the city is trying to avoid with its new ordinance.
“Man, they took every single tree,” he said. “They took out more trees at King Springs Elementary School than they’ve taken out probably from this entire city in the last five years.”
Bacon said it’s hard to balance government intervention when it comes to personal property, but he hopes the city “met middle ground here.”
Council member Charles Welch pointed out the most anyone can pay in tree recompense under the new ordinance is $7,000 per acre, which would only be if they chose not to plant anything.
Fellow council member Tim Gould, who sponsored the ordinance amendments, said the changes shouldn’t end up reflecting badly on the city.
“I think the concern is that we’re overstepping with these changes, and my impression is we are not, and some other cities are much more prohibitive,” Gould said.
Several residents attended the council’s meeting to speak about the tree ordinance, some in support and some opposed.
Mike McNabb, an Austin Drive resident with 32 large trees on his property, said the ordinance too harshly penalizes those whose properties contain heavily wooded areas that need to be thinned for safety and maintenance reasons.
“My concern is this ordinance as written penalizes people that have maintained the tree canopy for all this time, through no help from the city of Smyrna, by the way,” McNabb said.
He also found issue with the ordinance allowing developers to pay into the city’s tree bank for removing trees instead of replanting, and suggested rewards be implemented for preserving trees.
“If you make trees a liability you’re going to wind up getting specimen trees cut unnecessarily because it’s going to mean more dollars in the pocket of the people selling the property.”
