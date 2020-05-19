A dozen apartment units in a Smyrna housing complex were damaged in a fire Sunday night and the incident is now under investigation by Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services.
Spokesman Stephen Bennett told the MDJ nobody was injured in the blaze, but four of the apartments are heavily damaged and another eight have water and smoke damage.
“The fire started in a third-floor balcony storage closet and was already burning in the attic before fire units arrived,” Bennett said Tuesday, adding the cause of the fire remains undetermined. “After aggressive extinguishment and search and evacuation efforts by the firefighters of the Cobb County and Smyrna fire departments, the incident was brought to a swift conclusion.”
Bennett said the fire occurred at 533 Woodsong Way, off Old Concord Road, where the Concord Crossing Apartment Homes is located.
The first responding units arrived on scene around 6:50 p.m., Bennett said, within 10 minutes of being dispatched, and the fire was under control by 7:30 p.m.
Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services has shared photographs and video from the scene on its public Facebook page.
“Crews initiated an aggressive interior attack and search and rescue/evacuation,” the department stated online Monday. “Later-arriving crews began exterior water application to the burning roof.”
