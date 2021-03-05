The City of Smyrna announced Friday it will begin a "racial trust building" program beginning with a virtual kickoff event March 18.
The program was inspired by a similar effort in LaGrange, started in 2015 in response to racial justice protests in Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore. LaGrange's program seeks to unpack longstanding racial issues by facilitating conversations between residents of different backgrounds. It resulted in the creation of the organization Racial Trustbuilding Inc.
“I’m excited to kick start this program and take a page out of the successful efforts in LaGrange to improve race relations in our community, and I look forward to what’s ahead," Mayor Derek Norton said in a news release.
Smyrna's program will begin with a virtual meeting on March 18 at 6 p.m., featuring Mayor Norton and Chalton Askew, executive director of Racial Trustbuilding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.