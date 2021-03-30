A Smyrna-run vaccination event Thursday filled within an hour of its announcement Tuesday afternoon.
The city announced on its social media it had received doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine and will begin administering them Thursday. It urged residents to book an appointment at https://vaccines.smyrnaga.gov. The slots were quickly filled, however, and the city posted an update, saying it would "make another announcement when we receive more doses."
The vaccines are free of charge, and residents who signed up are asked only to bring a photo ID to their appointment.
