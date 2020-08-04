Smyrna City Council passed a nondiscrimination ordinance Monday night, becoming one of a handful of cities in Georgia with such a law.
The ordinance bars discrimination on the basis of race, religion, nationality, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, homeless status, disability, age, marital status and veteran or military status.
It applies to employment; the use of or service at public spaces, including businesses within city limits; and housing. Exempt is any religious organization "that engages an individual to perform work connected with the performance of religious activities," schools following the federal Civil Rights and the Americans with Disabilities acts and employers' "bona fide" affirmative action or seniority plans.
Violators are subject to a maximum fine of $1,000.
At a July 14 town hall the city organized to solicit feedback on the ordinance, Mayor Derek Norton said it was written so as to avoid issues with similar ordinances elsewhere in the state, some of which presented enforceability issues.
The ordinance was authored by city attorney Scott Cochran, who said it is "designed to do more than punish someone guilty of discrimination. It’s designed also to try to elicit conversation between the party that has been discriminated against and the party that’s guilty of discrimination."
Per the proposed ordinance, someone who feels they have been discriminated against will be able to lodge a complaint. The complaint will then go to a mediator, who will decide whether the complaint has any merit.
If so, the mediator — an attorney with a background in constitutional and employment law, Cochran said — will organize a sit-down between the two parties. If an understanding can be reached, the case is settled. If not, it will go to court with the potential for a civil penalty if the offending party is found guilty.
A majority of those who spoke at the town hall supported the ordinance.
“You can’t afford not to pass this NDO,” said one Smyrna resident, referring to the ordinance. “You have a room full of people saying to you, ‘We’re thrilled with the change this town has seen. We love the fact that everybody on the street doesn’t look just like us.’ We are happy to be in a community, and we are choosing, in my case, to stay in a community where people are free to express themselves and free to live the life that they’re choosing to live.”
Others, however, said it could threaten their ability to live their lives in accordance with their religion.
“We need to have a city in which everyone feels safe and respected,” Smyrna First Baptist Pastor Jeff Pennington wrote in an email to the MDJ. “This culture comes through sincere care and honest dialogue, not through forced compliance to legislation.”
The ordinance will take effect Sept. 15.
