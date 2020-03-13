MARIETTA — Smoking will soon banned in outdoor cafes and on sidewalks on and around the Marietta Square.
The Marietta City Council approved two separate bans, one that establishes a “no smoking district” in the downtown areas and one that bans outdoor cafe smoking in the same district, which passed on second reading Wednesday.
The no smoking district bans smoking and vaping in public right of way on and around Marietta Square. The other ordinance prohibits smoking in outdoor areas of restaurants in the no smoking district. Restaurants will have small signs on outside tables indicating that smoking is not allowed.
“I believe the non smoking ban for this area is the right thing for our City,” Councilman Johnny Walker, who represents the area including the Square, told the MDJ via email.
Mayor Steve Tumlin is expected to sign the new rules into effect early next week, said City Manager Bill Bruton. The city will make time to make the public aware before enforcing the new rules.
“What we’ll have to do is we’ll be ordering signs and getting those installed and put up around the Square area to deliver everywhere the no smoking area is, and we’ll start enforcement once the signs are up,” Bruton said.
City officials have previously reported the effort began as an attempt to ban smoking at Square restaurants’ outdoor seating, in compliance with the Clean Air Act. Square restaurants require a permit to set up tables on the city-owned sidewalks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.