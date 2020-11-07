Only a small number of ballots remain to be counted in Cobb County as of Saturday afternoon, according to local election officials.
Approximately 34 provisional and absentee ballots remain outstanding to be counted as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Cobb Board of Elections and Voter Registration. Election officials will process the remaining ballots on Monday.
Election workers reported results from nearly 734 provisional and absentee ballots on Saturday.
To request a recount, a candidate must be within 0.5% of his or her opponent. As of Saturday afternoon, none of Cobb’s races were within that margin.
According to Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler, the expected recount of the presidential race in Georgia does not automatically trigger a recount of all other down ballot races as well.
