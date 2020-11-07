MapPresident2020.png

This map from the Secretary of State’s election results website shows Cobb precincts that voted for President Donald Trump in blue, precincts that voted for former Vice President Joe Biden in green, and one precinct, Bells Ferry 02, is in peach due to a tie.

Only a small number of ballots remain to be counted in Cobb County as of Saturday afternoon, according to local election officials.

Approximately 34 provisional and absentee ballots remain outstanding to be counted as of Saturday afternoon, according to the Cobb Board of Elections and Voter Registration. Election officials will process the remaining ballots on Monday.

Election workers reported results from nearly 734 provisional and absentee ballots on Saturday.

To request a recount, a candidate must be within 0.5% of his or her opponent. As of Saturday afternoon, none of Cobb’s races were within that margin.

According to Cobb Elections Director Janine Eveler, the expected recount of the presidential race in Georgia does not automatically trigger a recount of all other down ballot races as well.

