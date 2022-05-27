4340 Paper Mill Road
OneHome

This eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom, 16,080-square-foot home on Paper Mill Road in Marietta sold for $4,700,000.

The European style estate, surrounded by 2.2 acres of manicured land, features 157 windows, four outdoor verandas, a saltwater pool and a tennis court.

The mansion boasts:

  • 30-inch golden dome in the foyer ceiling
  • An elevator
  • Climate-controlled wine-cellar
  • 22-seat home movie theater
  • A complete apartment on the finished terrace level

Take a look at photos below.

4340 Paper Mill Road

