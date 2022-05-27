This eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom, 16,080-square-foot home on Paper Mill Road in Marietta sold for $4,700,000.
The European style estate, surrounded by 2.2 acres of manicured land, features 157 windows, four outdoor verandas, a saltwater pool and a tennis court.
The mansion boasts:
- 30-inch golden dome in the foyer ceiling
- An elevator
- Climate-controlled wine-cellar
- 22-seat home movie theater
- A complete apartment on the finished terrace level
Take a look at photos below.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.