A driver asleep at the wheel may have caused a fatal wreck near Allatoona High School Sunday morning, Cobb Police say.
The crash led to the death of 24-year-old Daniel Rogers of Cartersville and the arrest of 23-year-old Shakim Holloman of Dallas.
According to police, Holloman was driving a grey 2016 Dodge Caravan southbound on Dallas-Acworth Highway shortly before 7:30 a.m., when the Dodge entered the northbound lane and collided head on with a red 1998 GMC Sierra driven by Rogers.
Rogers was pronounced dead on the scene.
Holloman was not injured in the crash. Police said one of his two passengers suffered minor injuries but refused transportation to the hospital, while the other was not injured.
“Mr. Holloman believed he fell asleep and while asleep entered the northbound travel lane,” said Cobb County Police Officer Sydney Melton in a statement. “Mr. Holloman was arrested and transported to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.”
Melton said Holloman faces charges of felony homicide by vehicle in the first degree, as well as reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and suspended registration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.