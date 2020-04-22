MARIETTA — Dozens of law enforcers from throughout Cobb and the wider metro Atlanta area paid homage to slain Smyrna Police Officer Christopher Eric Ewing Wednesday, in an official vehicle escort that closed roads from Marietta to Smyrna.
Ewing, 34, was killed on duty in a car crash at the intersection of South Cobb and Oak drives near the Perimeter late Monday, which authorities allege was the fault of an intoxicated driver.
On Wednesday afternoon. Ewing’s body was escorted in a hearse from the Cobb County Medical Examiner’s office in downtown Marietta to the Carmichael Funeral Home in Smyrna.
Well over 100 law enforcement vehicles traveled the escort route, which spanned a little over 6 miles from North Marietta Parkway, along Atlanta Road to King Street.
The escort began around 1:40 p.m. and took around 10 minutes to pass mourners.
Cobb law enforcement personnel involved in the escort included those from the county sheriff’s office, county police department, and various city police departments. Most traveled the escort route with lights flashing and sirens blaring.
Officers from nearby police agencies also participated, as did Georgia State Patrol troopers.
The state agency is leading the investigation into Ewing’s death at the request of Smyrna Police Chief Joseph Bennett, who said Ewing was a recently decorated officer of two years who leaves behind a wife and three children.
“I have before me a prepared written statement that no chief ever wants to make,” Bennett told media at a news conference outside the Smyrna police station Tuesday, revealing Ewing recently received a lifesaving award.
Ewing had worked the night shift in the uniformed patrol division for Smyrna police, Bennett said, and had just applied to be part of the department’s DUI unit.
“This hits home and it hurts,” Bennett said. “We are asking that you keep Officer Ewing’s family and his Smyrna police family in your thoughts and prayers as we try to cope with our loss.”
Ewing was also a United States Air Force veteran currently serving in the Reserve.
“It is with great sadness we announce the death of TSgt Christopher Ewing, 94th Aerial Port Squadron,” Dobbins Air Reserve Base said in a public Facebook post Wednesday. “We extend our deepest sympathies to Christopher’s friends and loved ones as we share in their grief...94th Airmen, please be a source of support for each other in this difficult time."
Ewing was driving his marked patrol vehicle Monday night when it collided with a Chevrolet Tahoe around 11:20 p.m., authorities confirmed.
The Chevy driver, 35-year-old Duluth resident Robert Lorenzo Cox, is in the county jail facing a felony charge of homicide by vehicle in the first degree as well as several misdemeanors including driving under the influence and tampering with evidence, records show.
The Georgia Department of Public Safety said investigations indicate Ewing was traveling south on South Cobb Drive while Cox was traveling north and attempting to turn left to Oak Drive.
“It is suspected the driver of the Tahoe was impaired by alcohol/drugs at the time of the crash,” the state said.
Cox’s arrest warrant states he failed to yield to Ewing’s patrol vehicle, which had its emergency lights and siren activated. Even outside of an emergency, Ewing had the right-of-way, the warrant claims.
It further states Cox smelled strongly of alcohol but refused to submit to a sobriety test.
Investigators said a witness saw Cox throwing two bottles of Corona beer, one opened and still cold, into a trash can at a BP gas station near the crash scene, and this was also captured on video surveillance.
In addition to vehicular homicide, Cox is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, tampering with evidence, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, failing to yield to oncoming traffic, driving with an open alcoholic beverage and driving without a seat belt, records show.
Before being booked into the county jail, Cox was transported to a nearby hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash, police said.
