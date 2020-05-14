Family of the Cobb County Magistrate Court's senior staff attorney who was shot and killed in Locust Grove over the weekend say it is likely he was volunteering at the time of his death.
Sources told the MDJ investigators believe 45-year-old Rajesh Mehta was forced to drive to the Locust Grove home where he was killed on Saturday morning. Investigators believe Terrance Scott, his accused killer, called Mehta to his location through a rideshare or food delivery app and then took Mehta hostage, the sources said.
Clearing up speculation over whether Mehta had been employed by a rideshare or food delivery service, Mehta's family confirmed to the MDJ on Thursday that he had been volunteering with Open Hand Atlanta to deliver food via a partnership with Uber Eats. He had been approved to deliver food to COVID-19 positive or quarantined individuals and was not being paid for the work, his family said.
Though they couldn't say for certain, one family member said they believe he would have been volunteering at the time of his death.
Friends, family and colleagues say his volunteer service spoke to Mehta's character.
To honor its fallen staff attorney and to allow employees to attend a visitation, Cobb County Magistrate Court will close early on Friday, according to Chief Magistrate Judge Brendan Murphy. Murphy said Magistrate Court will close at noon.
Public visitation will be held Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Wages & Sons Funeral Home at 1040 Main St. in Stone Mountain. A private service for family only will follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.