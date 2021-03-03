MARIETTA — At least one skate park is planned to be built in Marietta sometime next year, and city officials may get an early start deciding what it will look like.
The city has $1.5 million earmarked for skate parks in the county's new 1% Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax cycle, which begins collections next year.
That’s enough to build multiple skating facilities around the city, parks employees told the City Council last week.
Councilwoman Michelle Cooper Kelly, who chairs the council’s Parks and Recreation Committee, told the MDJ that council members are leaning toward building skating sites at existing parks. She’s hoping to see them built by the end of 2022.
“I’m excited about it. I’m glad that we were able to get it into the SPLOST. It was probably one of the most requested amenities for our city,” she said. “I think it will be great for Marietta.”
The council needs cost estimates to determine how many skate parks to build. Then, they can decide where the skate parks can go, Kelly said. After that, Kelly wants to form a committee made up of skating enthusiasts who can give input on the features and designs at the parks. There’s been a lot of interest from people asking for skate parks, and those people can serve as experts, she said.
“We want something unique for Marietta,” she said. “Kennesaw has a fantastic skate park. Theirs is more of a regional, competitive park at Swift-Cantrell. I believe the city of Powder Springs has approved a skate park. So we want to be able to offer our residents skate park features as well, and it would be great if we could have several of those.”
In 2013, the city of Kennesaw opened a $1.8 million skate park at Swift-Cantrell Park.
Last week, Marietta parks employees presented the parks committee with information about different types of skate park amenities. Options include a “skate spot,” a smaller park between 1,500 and 5,000 square feet, a larger skateboard park, and a pump track, a loop that can be used by skaters and by mountain bikers and BMX, or bicycle motocross, or some combination of them.
Staff identified Laurel Park as an option for a full-sized skate park. Elizabeth Porter Park is a possible spot for a smaller skate park or a pump track.
The City Council’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism Committee will review cost estimates for different types of skate parks and amenities, as well as more possible locations, when they meet at the end of the month, Marietta Parks Director Rich Buss told the MDJ.
The Marietta City Council committee meetings start at 5:15 p.m. March 30 at City Hall, 205 Lawrence St. in Marietta. They will also be live streamed on the city’s website, www.mariettaga.gov.
