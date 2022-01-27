POWDER SPRINGS — Public and private developments will continue to progress this year, but an exciting new development for the young people of Powder Springs is a proposed skate park, according to Mayor Al Thurman, who spoke during a town hall at Tapp Middle School this week. About 50 people attended the event in person and 350 watched virtually.
Thurman and Powder Springs City Council members spoke with the audience about new restaurants and public facilities, public safety and how money from the American Rescue Plan will be spent.
Skate park, family pavilion and trails
The state-of-the-art, competitive-style skate park is one of several sales tax projects that will be moving forward in 2022, and it will feature above-ground ramps and jumps and a bowl. It will be constructed in Linear Park right beside the Silver Comet Trail, replacing an existing playground.
“City staff visited similar amenities in the cities of Kennesaw and Macon in development of Powder Springs’ future site for skateboarders,” a city spokesman said.
A new pavilion, something for the entire family to enjoy, will be coming to Powder Springs Park this year. This area will be used for family reunions and cookouts among other things. The pavilion will be able to fit between 80 to 100 people and the project will include a dog park.
No timeline has been set for these two projects, which will be funded by the 2022 countywide sales tax.
Other projects on tap are improvements to the Pineview Trailhead, Powder Springs Road/Forest Hill road work and other road and trail resurfacing.
New City Hall
A new City Hall in the heart of downtown will begin construction this year and be completed in 2023. Sale of the old City Hall property to Atlanta-based developer Novare Group is expected to be finalized soon. Novare plans to construct nearly 5,000 square feet of commercial space on the property, Thurman said. This will allow for separate retail and restaurant spaces as well as 221 apartments.
City events, public safety
City events such as “Bringing the Sea to the Springs” seafood festival, Easter Egg Quest, family movie nights, Bark in the Park and more resumed in 2021 after a pandemic hiatus and will all be returning this year.
New restaurants opened up in the downtown area in 2021. In 2022, more dining options, including a rooftop restaurant and brewery will open.
Turning topublic safety, 2021 brought in some important changes, Thurman said. In June, the City Council approved a $330,000 measure to update the police department’s outdated body cameras. The updates include new in-car and body camera systems for officers.
A retired canine officer was replaced with K-9 Reno, a 2-year-old German Shepherd trained out of Indiana with his partner, Officer Doug Racine. Racine and K-9 Reno are joining K-9 Kash and his partner, Officer Matt Rook.
The police department also bought 10 license plate-reading cameras from Flock Safety, a public safety operating systems company. These cameras aid authorities in the search for stolen vehicles and criminal suspects. The mayor said Flock cameras led to the capture of an armed robbery suspect accused of shooting and killing the driver of an armored car in metro Atlanta.
Job growth
According to the mayor, a lot of progress has been made as far as creating more jobs in Powder Springs, including an annexation of 141 acres where a new distribution center is planned off U.S. Highway 278.
“That is going to give us the ability, and more land, to bring in other companies,” Thurman said. “That is a step in the right direction.”
The council discussed with Selig Enterprises last week the renovation of the 12,000-square-foot shopping center off Brownsville Road. The project is entering its second phase, which includes new apartment units. Construction should begin in March or April, according to the mayor.
“They’re going to remodel (the shopping center) and they have shown us their design concepts,” Thurman said. “It looks beautiful, what they’re going to do. They have additional acreage to work with; they’re just not sure what they are going to do with it yet.”
Inspections of 180 storm drains and 7,631 feet of ditches resulted in the cleaning of 10.2 miles of curbs and 656 storm drains and the repair or replacement of catch basins in 2021.
Going forward, the city will consider stormwater improvements along New Macland and Hopkins roads.
American Rescue Plan in 2022
The city has been given a one-time fund of $5.8 million to be used over the next three to four years to rebound from the effects of COVID-19.
The money will be used on projects such as public health, mending negative economic impact and infrastructure, Thurman said. There is a survey open on cityofpowdersprings.org until Jan. 30 for citizens to provide feedback on what the money could be used for specifically, and a draft list will be presented to the City Council in February.
CARES Act
Powder Springs received $800,000 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act in 2021, the mayor said.
Of that amount:
$50,000 we♦ nt to fight food insecurity, which is when a family is struggling to afford enough food to maintain a healthy diet.
♦ $111,000 was used to buy laptops, iPads and other technology for students at Tapp Middle School and McEachern High School.
♦ $228,000 was used to assist 48 businesses and nonprofits in the area.
♦ $300,000 was put toward facility projects and equipment and remote/virtual upgrades.
♦ The remaining $111,000 was used to assist 40 families with rent and utilities.
Citizen concerns
Several people complained that their recycling had not been picked up since December.
Jesse Hill, general manager of GFL Environmental, explained that this delay was due to the effects of COVID-19, including supply chain issues regarding necessary parts for equipment and staffing shortages.
To improve communication between citizens and local officials, the city has released the Powder Springs Mobile app. The app can be used to report potholes and other items the city can address. To find the app, go to the Apple App Store or Google Play and type in “Powder Springs, GA.”
