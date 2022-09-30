From left to right, sisters Audrey Tidmore, second runner-up Little Miss North Georgia State Fair; Melony Tidmore, 13, winner Junior Miss North Georgia State Fair; and twin Annabelle Tidmore, winner Little Miss North Georgia State Fair.
Miss winners and North Georgia State Fair Board Member scholarship presenters from left to right: Victor Miltiades, Devan Seabaugh, second runner-up Kayla Jordan, Miss North Georgia State Fair winner Lark Reece, first runner-up Taylor Martin and Eddie Wade.
Petite Miss North Georgia State Fair winner Kynlee Bradley.
Tiny Miss North Georgia State Fair winner Anelle Lara.
Six winners, including sisters, claimed their titles at the annual North Georgia State Fair Pageant on Sept. 22. The North Georgia State Fair, Presented by Superior Plumbing, kicked off with the pageant and opened for 11 days at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta.
Some 50 contestants in six age groups modeled their favorite dresses and impressed the audience and judges with their smiles and personality. The six new titleholders will be invited to ride in area parades during the coming year. Emcees for the fun event included Miss Cobb County’s Outstanding Teen 2023, Charlie Key, and Lulu Louizaire, Miss Cobb County 2023. The pageant was sponsored by Three-13 Salon, Spa and Boutique.
The Tidmore family from Powder Springs was well represented as Annabelle Tidmore,10, was named Little Miss North Georgia State Fair (8-10 years old) with her twin sister, Audrey Tidmore, joining the court as second runner-up. Their older sister Melony Tidmore, 13, was selected Junior Miss North Georgia State Fair (11-13 years old) in the next age group. All of the sisters were following in the footsteps of their mother, Lori Tidmore, a former Miss North Georgia State Fair in the 1990s.
Other winners included:
Tiny Miss North Georgia State Fair (3-4 years old): Anelle Lara, 3, daughter of Leslye and Abraham Lara in Marietta
Petite (5-7 years old): Kynlee Bradley, 7, daughter of Kimberly Vaughn in Dallas
Teen (14-16 years old): Joseline Flores, 14, daughter of Eleuterio and Rogelia Flores in Kennesaw
The competition closed with Lark Reece, 18, being named Miss North Georgia State Fair (17-24 years old).
To promote scholarship and education for the college-age Miss contestants, the North Georgia State Fair Board awarded Reece a $1,000 cash scholarship presented by Fair board member Devan Seabaugh. A student at Dalton State College, she will represent the fair at the annual Miss Georgia/South Carolina Fairs Pageant next January. She is the daughter of Haley and Bruce Reece, who reside in Ellijay. The first runner-up, Taylor Martin, received a $500 cash scholarship presented by Fair board member Eddie Wade. She is the 22-year-old daughter of Tangela Martin of Fayetteville. Fair board member Victor Miltiades gave the $250 cash scholarship to second runner-up, Kayla Jordan, 23, the daughter of Terri Jordan in Atlanta.
