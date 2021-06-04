Based on new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance stating that vaccinated people need not wear masks in most settings, Austell’s Six Flags Over Georgia and Marietta’s Six Flags White Water will no longer require masks for customers and employees.
Unvaccinated customers are still encouraged to wear masks.
Temperature screening, reservations and social distancing requirements have also been done away with.
Six Flags opened for daily operation May 21 and White Water opened for daily operation May 28.
