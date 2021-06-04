SixFlagsOpening2021 (3)
Buy Now

All guests over the age of 2 were required to wear masks at Six Flags Over Georgia when it reopened for the 2021 season in March. The theme park has now said vaccinated customers and employees do not have to wear masks.

 Six Flags Over Georgia

Based on new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance stating that vaccinated people need not wear masks in most settings, Austell’s Six Flags Over Georgia and Marietta’s Six Flags White Water will no longer require masks for customers and employees.

Unvaccinated customers are still encouraged to wear masks.

Temperature screening, reservations and social distancing requirements have also been done away with.

Six Flags opened for daily operation May 21 and White Water opened for daily operation May 28.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.