Though no date has yet been set, Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water are preparing to reopen with new and extensive safety and hygiene protocols, as well as required reservations, according to park officials.
Six Flags Over Georgia closed in March, only two days after opening for the season, and White Water's opening day would have been Memorial Day. The two parks were forced to remain closed due to the concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
Gene Petriello, marketing director for the two parks, told the MDJ Wednesday that Six Flags Over Georgia and Six Flags White Water are staying in close contact with Gov. Brian Kemp's office as they await an OK from state health officials to reopen. The following day, Kemp announced theme parks would be able to reopen, beginning June 12.
In an emailed statement shortly after the announcement Thursday, a park spokesperson said Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water would announce their reopening dates "in the near future."
"We are excited the Governor’s Office has cleared us to reopen. We have a comprehensive plan in place to operate our parks safely and we look forward to welcoming guests soon," the statement said.
Until then, Petriello says park staff will be working to implement its new procedures.
"Even though we are not open and there are no guests that are coming to our park ... we've been very busy working with our state, federal and local officials, Gov. Kemp's office, the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), to get all the guidance and put together a very robust, extensive and innovative safety plan for the safety and hygiene of our guests and team members," he said.
When parks do reopen, said Petriello, staff and attendees will be required to wear masks, and guests will have to reserve a spot for their visit to the parks. The reservation requirements, which include season pass holders, members and groups, are a measure that will be implemented to ensure park guests and staff can adhere to social distancing mandates at all times.
That means guests will remain 6 feet apart at retail locations, in bathrooms, in lines for food and even on roller coasters, he said.
"Everybody must make a reservation. You cannot just show up to either Six Flags Over Georgia or White Water once we're reopen without a reservation. If you do not have a reservation, you will not be able to visit our parks on that day," Petriello said, adding that guests will notice some rides will have empty cars between them and the next guests.
He also said the CDC has said COVID-19 does not appear to be able to spread through water, but more guidance for reopening White Water specifically will be coming later.
Park officials say other measures to be implemented upon opening include scheduled guest entries, staggered arrival times, thermal imaging for temperature checks at entrances, touchless security screenings for bags and expanded mobile food ordering. Any guest without a mask will be able to purchase one at the front gate.
Staff and guests who do not feel well will be asked not to come to the park or report to work. The park has also stepped up its sanitation efforts and a Six Flags news release said teams will frequently sanitize and disinfect high-touch areas, including all public seating, tabletops, counters, doors, trash cans, restroom facilities and rides.
"The parks reopening plan, which the company developed with its epidemiologist consultants, meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines," the release said. "It sets standards for executing at the highest levels of hygiene and social distancing protocols."
To preview the reservation system or make a reservation once the parks reopen, visit www.sixflags.com/reserve. For more information on park openings and safety measures, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia/plan-your-visit/safety-protocols.
