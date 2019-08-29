Thrill-seekers rejoice.
Six Flags Over Georgia in Austell and Six Flags Whitewater in Marietta have unveiled new attractions coming to the parks in spring 2020 that the company promises are sure to delight.
Holy new rides, Batman!
Through a partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products and DC Comics, two additional rides are scheduled to in the Gotham City section of Six Flags Over Georgia, expanding that area to seven rides, according to a release from the theme park.
The new Catwoman Whip and Poison Ivy Toxic Twister attractions will be the latest additions to Six Flags Over Georgia, and bring with them revamped food and shopping locations, according to the theme park’s release.
On the Catwoman Whip, the company promises, guests will soar seven stories on an adrenaline-charged flight. Ride features include:
♦ A super-sized wheel spinning horizontally as a giant arm lifts and tilts the wheel to a vertical position.
♦ High-speed rotations, reaching heights of 67 feet.
♦ Twenty-four open-air seats that let riders’ feet dangle.
On the Poison Ivy Toxic Twister, 36 riders will spin on a “dizzying journey,” according to a ride description. Ride features include:
♦ A giant center-rotating arm, which rotates riders in pods where they feel the effects of centrifugal force.
♦ Pods spinning counterclockwise while the ride turns in the opposite direction.
♦ Riders in groups of three, all connected in 12 clusters, “twisting and churning” at high speeds.
“Every year, Six Flags creates innovative, new ride experiences for thrill-seekers of all ages,” said Park President Dale Kaetzel. “Catwoman Whip and Poison Ivy Toxic Twister will be sensational new additions to our ride arsenal that features the biggest and best variety of rides in the region.”
For more information attractions at Six Flags, visit www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia/newfor2020.
Splish, splash and slither
Six Flags White Water will get a new five-story water slide featuring two-person rafts. The new Python Plunge will have “multiple swirling discs and adrenaline-pumping drops,” that send raft riders slithering along a 500-foot course, sliding around giant turns and plunging into a pool below.
“Python Plunge is the-first-of-its kind in the region and will be the perfect addition to our impressive lineup of innovative water attractions, solidifying White Water’s reputation as the premier destination in the Southeast for summertime thrills,” said Park Director Greg Fuller.
Features of the Python Plunge water slide include:
♦ Multiple steep, angled bowls accelerating riders into “drop-and-dive sensations.”
♦ A 50-foot plummeting drop along the 500-foot course.
♦ Inline rafts, designed for maximum curving speed through the coiled slide.
Like the Six Flags Over Georgia attractions, the Python Plunge will bring with it a new retail shop and refreshed food locations throughout the park.
The theme parks also announced the start of their 2020 season pass sales with flash sales through Labor Day weekend. For more information on the season pass sales, visit bit.ly/2MJdOj7.
