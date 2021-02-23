Six Flags Over Georgia will open March 6 and Six Flags White Water will open May 8, the theme parks announced.
After closing at the start of the lockdown, Six Flags and White Water reopened in June 2020 after Gov. Brian Kemp eased state restrictions. Six Flags theme parks now follow a safety guide to reduce transmission of the coronavirus at their facilities.
The vast majority of Six Flags employees are seasonal, and the company will hire 2,500 employees in Georgia this season, according to Dedra Brown-Harvey, a Six Flags Over Georgia spokesperson. Six Flags is already staffing up, hiring employees virtually.
Perennial visitors to Six Flags Over Georgia may notice a change to one of the park’s roller coasters. The 42-year-old Riddler Mindbender, formerly known as Mind Bender, will “feature a sleek new look and new roller coaster trains,” according to a news release.
Brown-Harvey said the roller coaster has been repainted, fitted with new trains and given a new control system.
Guests visiting the parks are required to make a reservation in advance online. The parks will be operating with reduced capacity — Brown-Harvey said the exact number of guests won’t be disclosed because it changes day to day.
The safety protocols are similar to the ones used in 2020.
“We’ve continued our dialogue, obviously, with local and state officials to ensure that what we’re doing in the parks meets or exceeds the guidelines, as those guidelines evolve,” said Sandra Daniels, a Six Flags spokesperson. “For the most part, it is the same plan because, frankly, it’s a plan that worked really well.
Safety protocols at the parks include:
♦ All guests over age 2 and all employees are required to wear masks — exceptions apply in pools and on waterpark attractions, and in “mask break zones”
♦ Guests are asked to review health policy prior to visit
♦ Card and mobile payments only — cash can be converted to pre-paid debit card within parks
♦ Guests and employees to receive temperature checks
♦ Contactless security screenings
♦ Guests encouraged to purchase parking in advance to reduce on-site transactions
♦ Markers to promote 6 feet of separation while waiting in lines
♦ Dining and seating areas reconfigured or partially blocked off to enable social distancing
♦ Measures to enable distancing on rides
♦ Reduced capacity and distancing for indoor facilities
♦ Protective equipment at food stalls
♦ Sanitization and disinfection of high touch points, restrooms, ride units and changing areas
♦ Hand sanitizer and hand washing stations throughout the parks
♦ Elimination of open-access condiment/topping stations, buffets and self-service cutlery and napkin stations
♦ Reconfiguration of games to allow for sanitation and distancing
♦ Social distancing and other safety messages displayed on signs, TVs.
