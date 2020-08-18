Six Flags Over Georgia is introducing a new Halloween event that promises family fun, seasonal treats and, during the later hours, a terrifyingly good time.
HALLOWFEST features "Thrills by Day" with family-friendly activities and "Chills by Night" with more scary attractions, including roller coaster rides in the dark. It runs every weekend from Sept. 19 through Nov. 1. Park hours are 1-9 p.m. and there will limited capacity to prevent overcrowding Saturdays and Sundays. Reservations will be required and slots are expected to fill up quickly.
“Six Flags Over Georgia is re-imagining its entertaining, variety-packed, must-see Halloween event this fall,” Park President Dale Kaetzel said in a statement. “With added safety precautions including temperature checks, required face masks for guests and team members, social distancing, and enhanced sanitization measures, we have created HALLOWFEST. This is an exciting all-new way to enjoy family-friendly activities and scary thrills at night.”
"Thrills by Day" in the earlier hours includes five fair zones with individually packaged trick-or-treat sweets, spooky magic shows and kids' games. There will be fun, "not-so-scary" characters like witches, scarecrows and clowns.
After 6 p.m., the park takes on a darker feel with "Chills by Night" and the "fair zones" become "scare zones," with creepy music, fog and lighting around the park, witches and other characters are more scary. On the Six Flags Railroad, conductors will tell haunted stories during rides.
COVID-19 precautions have been made that meet or exceed federal, state and local guidelines, according to Six Flags.
Other rules and procedures include the following:
- All park employees (including scare-actors) and all guests 3 years and older will be required to wear masks covering the nose and mouth while in the park;
- No indoor mazes, haunted houses, or indoor shows will operate;
- Fair and scare zones will be outdoors with social distancing strictly enforced;
- A limited number of nighttime scare-actors will remain at least 6 feet away from guests and each other;
- Guests viewing outdoor entertainment will be separated by at least 6 feet;
- Props, rides, restraints, handrails, and dining and restroom facilities will be cleaned and sanitized regularly; and
- Multiple hand-washing and alcohol-based hand sanitizer stations will be located throughout the parks for guests and employees.
Admission for Six Flags over Georgia for a single-day ticket is on sale online for $48 (from $69.99 full price). A basic season pass for both Six Flags over Georgia and Six Flags over White Water is on sale online for $75 ($202.99 full price). For more information or to purchase, visit www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia.
