Six Flags Over Georgia today announced plans to reopen on June 15. Six Flags White Water will reopen two weeks later, according to an announcement from the theme parks.
The parks have not been able to welcome guests because of COVID-19 restrictions.
"In accordance with Governor (Brian) Kemp’s most recent executive order, Six Flags Over Georgia will operate at reduced attendance levels for the first week of operation and the first four days at Six Flags White Water," a news release says. "During this initial preview phase, the parks will only be open to members and season pass holders. The parks will gradually increase attendance levels throughout the remainder of the year, as mandated by the state."
The parks are implementing extensive safety measures and hygiene protocols, and procedures will be adjusted as needed to ensure compliance with state recommendations, the parks said.
“Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water are two of the most popular summertime family traditions in the Southeast, and we look forward to welcoming guests back to our beautiful parks to enjoy a safe, fun environment. The safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority,” said Park President Dale Kaetzel. “We want to thank our incredible team members, elected officials and all essential workers who have supported us and our community throughout the past several months.”
Six Flags Over Georgia will hold its preview days for members and season pass holders from June 15 to June 21. The park will open to all guests on June 22. Six Flags White Water will host its preview days from June 29 to July 2 and will open to all guests on July 3 for the 2020 season.
The parks will employ an online reservation system to manage attendance, schedule guests for entry by day, and to stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure.
Other new technologies include:
- Thermal imaging for temperature checks;
- Contactless bag checks; and
- Mobile food ordering.
The parks say their reopening plans were developed in consultation with epidemiologists and meet or exceed federal, state and local guidelines for sanitization, hygiene and social distancing protocols.
“We have developed a comprehensive reopening safety plan that includes protocols designed by theme park and waterpark industry experts, along with best practices from top destination parks from around the world, which will allow guests to experience our parks in the safest way possible. This ’new normal’ will be different in some ways, but we believe these additional measures are appropriate in the current environment,” said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos.
To see all the parks' protocols and procedures related to hygiene and social distancing, or to make a reservation to visit, go to www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia/special-events/park-opening2020.
