Family plus memories equals Six Flags Over Georgia. The Thrill Capital of the South opens today, launching its most sensational season in park history.
The 53rd season features family favorite rides like JUSTICE LEAGUE: Battle for Metropolis, Twisted Cyclone and Pandemonium, along with new food offerings and entertainment.
“There’s no better destination than Six Flags Over Georgia for families and friends seeking the ultimate ticket to fun this year,” said park president Dale Kaetzel. “The opportunities to make lasting memories are endless and our beautiful park is the perfect backdrop to make the most of family time this spring.”
Six Flags is about making memories.
“Families keep coming back for a number of reasons. Mainly, it’s to create those memories. It’s one of those things the entire family can do together whether you’re taking turns at the highest score on Three Point Challenge or you’re taking consecutive trips along our Monster Mansion River or maybe it’s on the front row of Dahlonega Mine Train. There’s no better place to make those memories than Six Flags Over Georgia,” said Communications Manager Divina Mims.
Get ready for new opportunities this season like the debut of the all-new Coaster Candy Express store. “This is a great store where you can get a huge selection of candy, on-the-go snacks, hand-dipped candy apples and more,” Mims said.
Six Flags has also re-imagined the Looney Tunes Exposition store. “We’ve done a lot of revamping to the park. (The Looney Tunes Expo Store) features the park’s iconic characters with apparel and gifts,” Mims said.
Also new in 2020 is the park’s expanded menu of new food choices at several dining locations including fried pickles, fried green beans, gluten-free pizza, gluten-free brownies and non-dairy Dippin’ Dots.
“Guests will also get a bird’s-eye view of the construction for the all-new GOTHAM CITY, debuting later this spring.” Mims said.
GOTHAM CITY will feature two new family attractions— CATWOMAN Whip and POISON IVY Toxic Spin. “(GOTHAM CITY) s one of the most popular places in the park. We’ll also have new retail and new dining and new attractions in that area as well. We’re really excited about that,” Mims said.
Also new in 2020, Six Flags has partnered with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards. “We want to ensure that guests on the autism spectrum have the best possible experience when they visit Six Flags Over Georgia. We’re going through that certification process right now and it will equip our team members with the tools and training that they need to better serve our guests with special needs. It’s just one more way we hope to impact the community and be a place where everyone can enjoy our park together,” Mims said.
“It will be the best season ever because we are back and bigger than ever. There’s no place than Six Flags Over Georgia than families who are looking for the ultimate ticket to fun this spring,” Mims added. “There’s always something new here to see and do. That’s what keeps people coming back."
Six Flags 2020 memberships and season passes are currently on sale during the park opening sale. Members can enjoy priority park entry, preferred parking, discounts up to 50% off nearly all food and merchandise, unlimited soft drinks and more on every visit. Both season passes and memberships provide unlimited admission to Six Flags Over Georgia, Six Flags White Water and all other Six Flags Theme Parks. Members also receive unlimited access to Six Flags Water Parks. For more information, visit sixflags.com/overgeorgia.
