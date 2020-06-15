Six Flags Over Georgia, in Austell, opened Monday to members and season pass holders, while the general public can begin making reservations to visit on June 22.
The park has reopened with new safety and hygiene protocols for guests and staff, according to spokeswoman Divina Mims.
Mims said guests and employees will be required to wear a mask and have their temperature taken prior to entering the park. Other measures include social distancing protocols, increased sanitation around the park and installation of new hand sanitizing and washing stations, according to items laid out on the park's website.
Mims said Six Flags Over Georgia is also hiring team members, and Six Flags White Water will open June 29.
To make a reservation to visit, go to www.sixflags.com/overgeorgia/special-events/park-opening2020.
