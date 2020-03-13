Just one week after reopening for the season, Six Flags Over Georgia announced it would close its doors through March in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at this property, the safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority,” Six Flags said in a news release Friday. “We will continue to closely monitor these evolving conditions, and will follow the most current guidance from federal, state, and local officials.”
The park officially opened for the season last Saturday, and will “re-evaluate the situation” at the end of March.
According to its website, Six Flags Over Georgia is the largest regional theme park in the Southeast. It is in Austell, just off of Interstate-20.
Nine other Six Flags locations around the country were closed, including those in California, Texas and New York.
Mike Spanos, president of the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, said the decision was made in response to declarations of emergency by several U.S. states, some of which recommend that all “non-essential gatherings of large groups be postponed or canceled.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.