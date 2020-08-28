Cobb County’s premier theme park is hiring.
Six Flags Over Georgia is now adding 250 workers to its payroll to prepare for Hallowfest, its 2020 Halloween celebration taking place on select nights and weekends from Sept. 19 to Nov. 1.
Park spokesperson Divina Mims said the park is looking for workers ages 16 years old or older to serve as scare actors, food service team members, parking lot attendants, park services, security officers and more.
“The park is offering job-seekers an opportunity to become part of the team now,” Mims said. “Six Flags team members help create thrills in an exciting work environment, learn valuable communication, work, and leadership skills, and create lifetime friendships.”
Staff benefits include free park admission and discounts on in-park purchases.
Hallowfest will feature Halloween-themed activities like trick-or-treating, magic shows and more. After 6 p.m., scare actors will roam the park’s five scare zones.
To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the park will limit capacity and require patrons to make reservations. The park is requiring staffers and guests to wear face coverings, and employees will regularly clean high-touch spaces like rides and restrooms.
People who are interested in employment at Six Flags Over Georgia can apply online at sixflagsjobs.com.
