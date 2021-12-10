Six Cobb County high schools have been selected among 50 Georgia high schools set to compete in the ArtsBridge Foundation's 14th Annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards competition spanning the 2021-22 school year.
Known as the Shuler Awards, named for the Marietta-born stage and screen star Shuler Hensley, the competition will return to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre for a traditional live performance and awards event on April 21, 2022 after hosting a virtual statewide competition last year.
A total of 18 Georgia counties are set to participate in the competition, according to a news release. Fulton County leads the entries with 10 competing schools, with Gwinnett entering seven schools and Cobb with six schools. The Cobb schools set to compete are as follows:
- Allatoona High School in Acworth
- Kennesaw Mountain High School in Kennesaw
- North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw
- Pope High School in Marietta
- Wheeler High School in Marietta
- Whitefield Academy in Mableton
“While just over half of the Shuler Awards competitors are from Metro Atlanta high schools, it’s exciting to see participating schools spanning our state, from Brunswick on the southeast coast to Calhoun in the northwest Georgia mountains,” said Angela Farr Schiller, director of arts education for ArtsBridge Foundation, in a statement.
In the months ahead, Shuler Awards candidate productions will be evaluated by a group of 55 volunteers who are Georgia-based arts professionals. The accounting firm Bennett Thrasher will tabulate the results for the 2022 Shuler Hensley Awards nominees. High school theater students and departments will be judged in 17 categories with finalists to be announced in March. The Shuler Awards event on April 21, 2022 will include red carpet arrivals and live musical performances broadcast live and statewide via Georgia Public Broadcasting.
The main objectives of the Shuler Awards program is to increase awareness, advocacy and support for Georgia’s arts education programs, to develop and foster growing talent by providing learning and performance opportunities, and to cultivate/nurture productive relationships among Georgia’s promising thespians and educators.
The Shuler Awards leading actress and actor winners will travel to New York City as Georgia’s entrants for the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program named The Jimmy Awards and participate in the awards show at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway on June 27, with merit scholarships and professional opportunities up for grabs.
ArtsBridge Foundation is dedicated to providing quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire, and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. To learn more or see a complete list of all participating high schools, visit ArtsBridgeGA.org/programs/shuler-awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.