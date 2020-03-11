More presumed cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Cobb County, bringing to six the number of Cobb residents thought to have the virus, as of the latest update by the state.
Just one Cobb resident has been confirmed to have COVID-19, which stands for coronavirus disease 2019, after returning from Italy. That confirmed case was announced on March 7 by Gov. Brian Kemp, who said the Cobb resident was isolated at home.
Since then the number of presumed Cobb cases, pending confirmation by tests at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has risen to six.
Of the presumed Cobb cases, three were announced late Tuesday by Kemp’s office and the Georgia Department of Public Health. They were among five new presumed cases throughout Georgia announced at the time.
“The (five) additional cases are in Charlton County, Fulton County and three in Cobb County,” the state announced in press releases around 9 p.m. Tuesday. “All but one individual (Fulton) are hospitalized. One of the Cobb presumptive positives has a travel history outside of the country, the sources of the other infections are unknown.”
The presumed Cobb cases have led to the temporary closure of the Childcare Network day care center on Baker Grove Road in Acworth and the West Cobb Library near Kennesaw and Acworth.
A Childcare Network teacher tested positive in a presumptive test for the virus, the state confirmed, and a West Cobb Library employee discovered they might have been exposed to someone who was then confirmed to have it, according to the county.
Both the child care center and the public library were closed Tuesday until further notice for deep cleaning and for those in charge to determine how to proceed.
In Marietta over 250 passengers from the cruise ship Grand Princess will be quarantined and tested for the new coronavirus at Dobbins Air Reserve Base over the next couple of weeks. The first of the passengers, who have not shown symptoms of the virus, were due to arrive at Dobbins Tuesday night.
The base confirmed in an email just after 1 a.m. Wednesday that aircraft carrying passengers from the Grand Princess arrived at Dobbins, but did not say how many passengers were on the plane.
"Aircraft carrying passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship arrived at Dobbins ARB early Wednesday morning to start their 14-day quarantine after possibly being exposed to the novel coronavirus aboard the ship," the base said.
Of those on the cruise ship, on which 21 people were confirmed to have the virus, 34 are from Georgia and they are all among those destined for Dobbins. The others being quarantined at the base in Marietta are from the Southeast.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia (6)
• Fulton County 3
• Cobb 1
• Floyd County 1
• Polk County 1
Presumptive Positive COVID-19 cases in Georgia (16)
• Cobb 6
• Fulton 3
• Gwinnett 2
• DeKalb 2
• Cherokee 1
• Fayette 1
• Charlton 1
Prevention measures
• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• If you have recently traveled to areas where there are ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 and develop fever with cough and shortness of breath within 14 days of your travel, or if you have had contact with someone who is suspected to have COVID-19, stay home and call your health care provider or local health department right away. Be sure to call before going to a doctor’s office, emergency room, or urgent care center and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.
For information about COVID-19 visit https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
