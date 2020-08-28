Allgood Road is shut down east of Cobb Parkway to Tom Read Drive due to a sinkhole, according to the city.
The hole formed when a storm water drain pipe failed, per the city's Facebook page.
The city reported the hole formed when a 48-inch storm water drain pipe failed. Workers will be replacing the pipe and fixing the road Friday and may be continuing the work Saturday.
Return for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.