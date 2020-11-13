Two men were seriously injured when their car missed a curve in the road on Riverside Parkway and crashed into objects in the shoulder, Cobb police say.
According to investigators, at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, a gray 2007 Honda Odyssey traveling south on Riverside Parkway, south of Hartman Road, "failed to negotiate a left curve" and went over the curb into a grass shoulder, crashing into a wooden fence, a light pole and a tree. The Honda was knocked south and back onto Riverside Parkway, and came to a final uncontrolled rest in the southbound lanes.
The driver of the Honda Odyssey, Jeffery Roberts, 46, of Austell, was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, Jimmy Roberts, 49, of Fort Worth, Texas, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Wellstar Atlanta Medical Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Officer Shenise McDonald, spokesperson for Cobb Police, said police did not know whether Jeffrey Roberts and Jimmy Roberts were related.
