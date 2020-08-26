Marietta police are investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on Burnt Hickory Road early Wednesday morning.
A 2010 Mercedes Benz Sprinter, operated by Jonah Faucett, 18, of Dallas, left the roadway and went into a ditch, police reported. Faucett had life threatening injuries from the crash, and was transported to the Wellstar Kennestone Hospital emergency department.
The Marietta Police Department’s S.T.E.P. Unit is still currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Jon Johnson at 770-794-5384.
