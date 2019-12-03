The Silver Comet Trail bridge over Noses Creek, located near the Carter Road parking lot and trail mile marker 8.4, will be closed from Jan. 6 to Feb. 20.
There will be no access through the construction site during this closure and no detour will be available. The Wild Horse Creek Trail will remain open with the potential for temporary closures and flagging under the Silver Comet Trail bridge.
Parts of the Carter Road parking lot will also be closed for construction equipment and supplies.
